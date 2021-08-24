Ecuador eyes ferromanganese market

Tuesday, 24 August 2021 20:59:13 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Ecuadorian government is considering exploring ferromanganese near the Galapagos Islands, according to a media report by Expreso.

The media report said an Ecuadorian multi-ministry committee was preparing a presentation to the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf in New York to expand the country’s continental platform near Galapagos to explore the ferroalloy.

The presentation is expected for year-end. Ecuador first submitted a presentation in 2020, in a move to explore the product. Currently, the Ecuadorian government is drafting documents to advance the project’s exploration.