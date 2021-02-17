﻿
English
EC to initiate CVD duty probe on stainless CR from India, Indonesia 

Wednesday, 17 February 2021 16:49:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission has announced that it will initiate a countervailing duty (CVD) investigation against certain stainless steel cold rolled (CR) flat product imports from India and Indonesia. The investigation will be launched upon the complaint by the European Steel Association (EUROFER) on January 4, 2021, and will cover the period between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020.

The provisional measures are expected to be announced within nine months.

The products subject to the CVD investigation currently fall under Customs Statistics Position Numbers 7219 31 00, 7219 32 10, 7219 32 90, 7219 33 10, 7219 33 90, 7219 34 10, 7219 34 90, 7219 35 10, 7219 35 90, 7219 90 20, 7219 90 80, 7220 20 21, 7220 20 29, 7220 20 41, 7220 20 49, 7220 20 81, 7220 20 89, 7220 90 20 and 7220 90 80.


