 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Eastern...

Eastern Steel commissions 650,000 mt temper mill in Malaysia

Wednesday, 29 July 2026 13:39:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Malaysia-based steelmaker Eastern Steel Sdn. Bhd. has commissioned its new temper mill, designed to improve hot rolled product quality and expand the company's higher-value-added product range, according to Chinese media reports.

The facility, which entered operation on July 20 following 11 months of construction, has an annual capacity of 650,000 mt and can produce temper-rolled strip with thicknesses ranging from 1.2 mm to 6.0 mm, as well as recoiled products with thicknesses of 1.2-12.0 mm.

During the initial trial, the mill successfully produced its first coil, with dimensional accuracy, surface quality and mechanical properties meeting the design requirements. The new facility is expected to improve strip flatness and surface quality, broaden Eastern Steel's hot rolled product portfolio and support its expansion into higher-quality applications.

Eastern Steel began construction of the project on August 11, 2025, completing equipment installation, commissioning and performance testing within the planned schedule. The company currently operates Malaysia's only domestic hot rolled coil production line at its Kemaman complex in Terengganu.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Flats Malaysia Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Vietnam’s HRC import prices remain stable in line with muted demand

12 Nov | Flats and Slab

Malaysia issues preliminary AD on HDG from three countries

07 Jul | Steel News

Malaysia maintains AD duty on CRC from China and Japan for another five years

23 Jun | Steel News

Malaysia’s Eastern Steel ready to start HRC sales, impact on export markets to be limited

21 Nov | Steel News

Malaysia’s Eastern Steel works on installing new BF, HRC production to start in H2

09 Mar | Steel News

Slab prices in Asia move up, China and Russia most competitive

01 Mar | Flats and Slab

SEAISI: ASEAN flat steel demand mostly rises in 2021, only Vietnam sees decrease

28 Sep | Steel News

Lion Industries modernizes HRC plant in Banting

19 Aug | Steel News

Malaysia imposes provisional AD duty on certain flat rolled steel imports from three countries

17 Aug | Steel News

Flat steel producers in Malaysia better positioned than longs manufacturers

25 Nov | Steel News