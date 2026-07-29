Eastern Steel commissions 650,000 mt temper mill in Malaysia

Malaysia-based steelmaker Eastern Steel Sdn. Bhd. has commissioned its new temper mill, designed to improve hot rolled product quality and expand the company's higher-value-added product range, according to Chinese media reports.

The facility, which entered operation on July 20 following 11 months of construction, has an annual capacity of 650,000 mt and can produce temper-rolled strip with thicknesses ranging from 1.2 mm to 6.0 mm, as well as recoiled products with thicknesses of 1.2-12.0 mm.

During the initial trial, the mill successfully produced its first coil, with dimensional accuracy, surface quality and mechanical properties meeting the design requirements. The new facility is expected to improve strip flatness and surface quality, broaden Eastern Steel's hot rolled product portfolio and support its expansion into higher-quality applications.

Eastern Steel began construction of the project on August 11, 2025, completing equipment installation, commissioning and performance testing within the planned schedule. The company currently operates Malaysia's only domestic hot rolled coil production line at its Kemaman complex in Terengganu.