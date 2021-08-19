﻿
Lion Industries modernizes HRC plant in Banting

Thursday, 19 August 2021 15:25:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Malaysia-based Lion Industries Corp. Bhd. is carrying out repair and modernization works at its hot rolled coil plant in Banting, Selangor, according to media reports.

Production at the plant with an annual production capacity of 3.2 million mt of HRC is expected to commence in December this year, while the ramp-up of the plant’s production is expected by February 2022.

Meanwhile, the company is also undertaking modification work at its steel plant in Pasir Gudang. The commissioning of the plant which produces billets, steel bars and sections is scheduled to be in January or February next year. 


