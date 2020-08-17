Malaysia imposes provisional AD duty on certain flat rolled steel imports from three countries

Monday, 17 August 2020 12:00:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry has announced that it has imposed a provisional antidumping (AD) duty on aluminum and zinc-plated flat rolled non-alloy steel imports from China, South Korea and Vietnam.

The provisional antidumping duties ranging from 2.17 to 37.14 percent will be effective not more than 120 days as of August 14.

Malaysia started the antidumping investigation on the abovementioned products on March 17, 2020, based on a complaint filed by NS Bluescope (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. which claims imports of subject merchandise originating or exported from these three countries are being imported into Malaysia at a lower price than the selling price in their domestic market.