﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Malaysia imposes provisional AD duty on certain flat rolled steel imports from three countries

Monday, 17 August 2020 12:00:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry has announced that it has imposed a provisional antidumping (AD) duty on aluminum and zinc-plated flat rolled non-alloy steel imports from China, South Korea and Vietnam.

The provisional antidumping duties ranging from 2.17 to 37.14 percent will be effective not more than 120 days as of August 14.

Malaysia started the antidumping investigation on the abovementioned products on March 17, 2020, based on a complaint filed by NS Bluescope (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. which claims imports of subject merchandise originating or exported from these three countries are being imported into Malaysia at a lower price than the selling price in their domestic market.


Tags: Korea S.  quotas & duties  Malaysia  flats  Viet Nam  China  Southeast Asia  steelmaking  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17  Aug

Dongkuk Steel reports higher net profit, lower sales in Q2
11  Aug

Hoa Phat Steel Pipe’s exports rise in Jan-July, gets first sheet order for Thailand
04  Aug

Thailand imposes preliminary AD duty on HDG from China
30  Jul

Malaysia starts AD review on alloy and non-alloy CRC imports from Vietnam
23  Jul

POSCO to shut down almost 50-year-old BF No. 1 at Pohang mill