Earthquakes in Chile impose high quality standards for steel imports

Wednesday, 05 March 2025 08:24:05 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

According to the Chilean Steel Institute (ICHA), Chile has implemented the highest global standards for steel products used in local civil construction due to its susceptibility to earthquakes. Structures must withstand significant seismic activities, such as the 8.8 magnitude earthquake in 2010, the 8.4 magnitude earthquake in 2015, and the 7.6 magnitude earthquake in 2016.

Juan Carlos Gutierrez, executive director of ICHA, highlighted the imbalance in international steel trade caused by the high import tariffs imposed by the United States will necessitate the redirection of thousands of tons of steel products to markets other than the US. He emphasized that the steel utilized in the United States does not necessarily meet the stringent standards adopted in Chile, thereby requiring increased efforts to ensure that imported steel conforms to Chilean technical specifications.

Manuel Riquelme, director of the Chilean steel producer Aceros Aza, reiterated the critical importance of steel quality, stating that “each earthquake reminds us that there is no margin for mistakes in steel quality”.

Following the cessation of operations at Siderúrgica Huachipato in 2024, Chile currently imports approximately 60 percent of its steel consumption.


