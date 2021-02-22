Dillinger supplies heavy plate to offshore wind farm in Netherlands

Monday, 22 February 2021 14:22:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plate producer Dillinger Hütte has announced that it has supplied 70,000 mt of thermo-mechanically rolled heavy plate to the Borssele III and IV offshore wind farm in the Netherlands. The plates, which have thicknesses ranging from 12.7 mm to 88 mm, will be used for the monopole foundation structures of the wind turbines. Some of the slabs reached record-breaking weights of more than 42 metric tons.

The Borssele III and IV offshore wind farm with a capacity of 730 MW was handed over on February 18 to the Blauwwind operations team. Together with the Borssele I and II offshore wind farms, which began operating in November 2020, and a smaller area used for innovative demonstration purposes, it forms the 122 km² Borssele wind farm zone located about 22 km off the coast of Zeeland province in the Netherlands. With a total capacity of around 1.4 GW, this is the largest wind farm zone in the Netherlands to date.

Meanwhile, the 77 wind turbines of Borssele III and IV will reduce carbon emissions by more than 1 million mt.