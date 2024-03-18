Dillinger to supply first carbon-reduced heavy plate to Denmark’s Ørsted

Monday, 18 March 2024 13:09:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German steel plate producer Dillinger Group has announced that it will supply the first production of its carbon-reduced heavy plate to Ørsted, a Denmark-based energy company, from 2027-2028, for the latter to use in the foundations of offshore wind farms and future projects.

The collaboration between both companies will not only contribute to the decarbonization of the steel sector, but also give Ørsted the opportunity to comply with expected decarbonization criteria within the scope of the EU’s Net Zero Industry Act.

“The agreement with Ørsted proves that steel made in Germany is relevant for the success of the climate and energy transition, and that it has a future. With the support of the German federal government, we are now investing in the transformation of our production facilities to be able to produce carbon-reduced steel from 2027 onwards,” Dillinger CEO Stefan Rauber commented.

Also, under a procurement deal inked back in 2022, Dillinger will start shipping significant volumes of regular heavy plate to the Danish company starting from this year, which in turn will support Dillinger’s carbon-reduced heavy plate investments.

The European Commission had approved a funding for a total of €2.6 billion to the long steel producer Saarstahl, plate producer Dillinger Hütte and their joint pig iron plant Rogesa, all three subsidiaries of Germany-based SHS (Stahl-Holding-Saar), to support decarbonization, as SteelOrbis reported previously.