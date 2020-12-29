DCE and SHFE temporarily raise trading margins for major futures

Tuesday, 29 December 2020 12:26:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) in China has announced that as of the end of December 30 it will raise the trading margin for iron ore futures from 11 percent to 12 percent, though maintaining the standard of 15 percent for the main contract I2105, while keeping the daily fluctuation limit of prices for iron ore at 10 percent.

The DCE also stated that it will increase the trading margin for coke and coking coal from 9 percent to 11 percent, and adjust the daily fluctuation limit of prices for coke and coking coal from 8 percent to 10 percent.

At the same time, Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) also announced that as of the end of December 30 it will increase the trading margin for rebar, wire rod, hot rolled coil and stainless steel futures from 7 percent to 9 percent, while adjusting the daily fluctuation limit of prices for the abovementioned items from 5 percent to 7 percent.

As of January 4, DCE and SHFE will restore the rates to the levels in effect before the New Year holiday.