Danieli to upgrade cold finishing services of India’s Viraj Profiles

Wednesday, 29 July 2020 16:03:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will upgrade the cold finishing services of stainless steel long product manufacturer Viraj Profiles’ mills in Tarapur, India.

The upgrade includes the supply of a fully equipped brand new cut-to-length area for channels up to 100 mm and equal leg angles of 4 x 1/2 inches. It will also improve lean production and plant maintenance. Danieli’s offer of quality, productivity and a minimum changing time to set up are the main strengths which guided Viraj Profile to select Danieli. Foundation works to be executed during the mill’s operation and so will allow for a minimum shutdown period.


