﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Danieli to supply BF complex to India’s BMM Ispat

Friday, 29 April 2022 12:13:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that its subsidiary Danieli Corus will supply a blast furnace complex to Indian steel producer BMM Ispat for the expansion of the latter’s Danapur plant.

The complex will have an annual capacity of 880,000 mt.

The plant will be installed in an iron ore-rich area in Karnataka, where BMM Ispat currently produces pellets, sponge iron and a variety of long products.

The blast furnace will feature a DANCU distributor developed to minimize operating costs thanks to maximum availability and minimum maintenance. The furnace will operate on a charge mix of 80 percent pellets and 20 percent lump ore.


Tags: India Indian Subcon steelmaking 

Similar articles

29 Apr

India’s JSPL commences production from world’s largest capacity rebar mill
28 Apr

India in grips of power shortage, coal inventory at power plants down to nine-year low
28 Apr

India’s ministry of steel and IRENA in talks on roadmap for carbon neutral domestic steel industry
27 Apr

Merger of India’s Jindal Stainless and Jindal Stainless Hisar approved
27 Apr

India’s Tata Metaliks achieves record pig iron sales in FY 2021-22
27 Apr

Indian steel consumption in FR 2021-22 pegged at 106 million mt, exports at 13.5 million mt
26 Apr

India’s NMDC Limited’s greenfield steel mill project hit by cost, time overruns
25 Apr

India’s steel minister starts work on policy for secondary steel mills
22 Apr

India’s RINL floats spot export sales offer for 10,000 mt of wire rod
22 Apr

India’s Tata Steel and Australia’s Thiess ink mining collaboration deal