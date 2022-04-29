Danieli to supply BF complex to India’s BMM Ispat

Friday, 29 April 2022 12:13:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that its subsidiary Danieli Corus will supply a blast furnace complex to Indian steel producer BMM Ispat for the expansion of the latter’s Danapur plant.

The complex will have an annual capacity of 880,000 mt.

The plant will be installed in an iron ore-rich area in Karnataka, where BMM Ispat currently produces pellets, sponge iron and a variety of long products.

The blast furnace will feature a DANCU distributor developed to minimize operating costs thanks to maximum availability and minimum maintenance. The furnace will operate on a charge mix of 80 percent pellets and 20 percent lump ore.