Czech-based Třinecké Železárny carries out reconstruction, overhaul

Wednesday, 15 September 2021 11:49:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Czech steelmaker Třinecké Železárny has announced that it started the reconstruction of its primary metallurgical production technology. The repair and reconstruction of blast furnace No. 6 is currently underway. The blast furnace will be commissioned and start melting pig iron on October 19.

The total cost of reconstruction and repairs will amount to CZK 650 million ($30.29 million). The primary objective of the refurbishment is to install new process equipment to make pig iron production more efficient and reduce the environmental impact.

According to the company’s statement, the last overhaul of blast furnace No. 6 took place in 1999. Since then, the furnace has produced over 22 million mt of pig iron. Annually, the furnace produces more than one million mt of pig iron, which is sent for further processing to the steel plant and then to the rolling mills of Třinecké Železárny. The average daily capacity of the furnace is 3,000 mt.