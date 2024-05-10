﻿
English
Brazilian pig iron exports decreased in April

Friday, 10 May 2024 08:33:59 (GMT+3)
       

The Brazilian exports of pig iron have reached 214,600 mt in April, against 334,800 mt in March, according to customs.

The destinations in March were the US (173,200 mt at $440/mt), Europe (36,000 mt at $487/mt), Asia (4,800 mt at $520/mt) and South America (200 mt at $815/mt), while small volumes were shipped to Mexico and Australia, all FOB conditions.

The shipments were from independent producers in the state of Minas Gerais (123,800 mt at $457/mt), in the state of Pará (61,200 mt at $445/mt) and from the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, (29,600 mt at $432/mt).

The decline in April reflects chiefly the reduction by 48 percent of the exports destined to the US.


