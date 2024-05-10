Brazilian pig iron exports decreased in April

Friday, 10 May 2024 08:33:59 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian exports of pig iron have reached 214,600 mt in April, against 334,800 mt in March, according to customs.

The destinations in March were the US (173,200 mt at $440/mt), Europe (36,000 mt at $487/mt), Asia (4,800 mt at $520/mt) and South America (200 mt at $815/mt), while small volumes were shipped to Mexico and Australia, all FOB conditions.

The shipments were from independent producers in the state of Minas Gerais (123,800 mt at $457/mt), in the state of Pará (61,200 mt at $445/mt) and from the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, (29,600 mt at $432/mt).

The decline in April reflects chiefly the reduction by 48 percent of the exports destined to the US.