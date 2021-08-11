CSP’s output unfazed by fire near blast furnace

Wednesday, 11 August 2021 22:31:44 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Steel output at slab producer Companhia Siderurgica do Pecem (CSP) was not impacted by an explosion and fire near the company’s blast furnace area this week, according to a media report by O Povo.

The media report said a chemical reaction resulted in a fire near the company’s blast furnace area on August 10. CSP, which is owned by Vale, Posco and Dongkuk Steel, said there were no casualties and nobody was injured during the incident.

CSP said it is yet to calculate the losses the fire caused, however the company did not halt production. Steel shipments were also unaffected, the company said.