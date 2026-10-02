CSPA welcomes GFSEC framework to combat global steel excess capacity

The Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA) has welcomed the Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity's (GFSEC) Comprehensive Framework for Joint Action, following US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer's statement after the forum's ministerial meeting in Milwaukee.

Coordinated action to protect domestic producers

CSPA president and CEO Blair Dickerson said the initiative renews efforts to prevent imports linked to excess steel capacity from undermining Canadian producers, emphasizing that, despite Canada's domestic measures, the scale and complexity of the problem require multilateral cooperation.

The association pledged to continue working with the Canadian government as it engages with the US and other like-minded countries through the OECD-facilitated forum.

Framework strengthens cooperation against market distortions

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, GFSEC members agreed on the framework on September 30, committing to coordinated measures against excess capacity and non-market practices, alongside stronger cooperation on trade enforcement and circumvention. Implementation will reflect members' national legal systems and international commitments, with progress reviewed at the next ministerial meeting.