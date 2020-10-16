﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CSN posts stronger Q3 results

Friday, 16 October 2020 20:21:07 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) posted stronger Q3 results when compared to Q2 this year, as predicted by analysts. CSN said net profit in Q3 surged 182.9 percent, quarter-over-quarter, to BRL 1.26 billion (224 million), up from BRL 446 million ($79.1 million) in Q2 this year. CSN had posted a net loss of BRL 871 million ($154.6 million) in Q3 2019.

The company said net revenues in Q3 rose 45.1 percent, year-over-year, and 40 percent, quarter-over-quarter, to BRL 8.7 billion ($1.5 billion). Steel sales volumes in Q3 this year reached 1.27 million mt, 19 percent up, year-over-year, and 27 percent up, quarter-over-quarter, from 1 million mt in Q2 this year.

CSN said adjusted EBITDA in Q3 was BRL 3.50 billion ($622.6 million), 124 percent up, year-over-year, and 82 percent up, quarter-over-quarter.

USD = BRL 5.63 (October 16)


Tags: South America  Brazil  fin. Reports  Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN)  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15  Oct

CSN to post strong Q3 results, says Safra
12  Oct

CSN's S&P outlook revised to positive
05  Oct

Vale says prosecutors’ multi-billion Samarco claim is without grounds
21  Sep

Sudeste Port ships over 3 million mt of iron ore and pellet products
21  Sep

CSN approves mining IPO, unveils new Capex guidance