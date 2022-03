CSN Mineração sees net profit decline in Q4 2021

Monday, 28 March 2022 21:34:51 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

CSN Mineração, the iron ore business of Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN), saw its net profit in Q4 2021 decline 47.6 percent, year-over-year.

Net revenues in Q4 2021 fell 47 percent, year-over-year, to BRL 2.38 billion ($497.4 million). Gross profit in Q4 2021 was BRL 706 million ($147.4 million), 135 percent down, year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2021 totaled BRL 850 million ($177.5 million), 73 percent down, year-over-year. EBITDA margin in Q4 2021 dropped to 35.7 percent, from 70.3 percent in Q4 2020.

USD = BRL 4.79 (March 28)