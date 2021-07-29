﻿
CSN expects better performance in H2 2021

Thursday, 29 July 2021 19:28:40 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) expects an even stronger performance in the second half of the year (H2 2021) as compared to H1 2021, the company said this week during an earnings call with analysts.

Luis Martinez, CSN’s commercial director, said the company has already committed 900,000 mt of steel to delivery during Q3.

“So, you'll have a full Q3. And with the price (increase) carryover of 13 percent to 17 percent you can expect that our results in Q3 will be even better than in Q2. And that's for everything,” Martinez told analysts.

The executive said the company is also seeking the export market for its HRC, since the Brazilian domestic market is already “well supplied.”

“We are trying to empty our stocks and send our full supplies to Portugal. Portugal consumes 400,000 450,000 mt per year. And from now on we will send them whatever they need. We're also accelerating exports of metal sheets,” Martinez said.


