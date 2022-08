Monday, 15 August 2022 12:28:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Shandong Province has eliminated 9.28 million mt of crude steel output and 16.86 million mt of coke capacity since 2018, according to the provincial government.

Meanwhile, the provincial government stated that the province is aiming to keep its annual crude steel output within 76.003 million mt and its annual coke output within 32 million mt in 2022.