CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 5% in August 1-25

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 1.305 million units in the August 1-25 period this year, up 5.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 9.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to August 25, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 12.872 million units, up 3.0 percent year on year.

In the August 1-25 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 718,000 units, up 48.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 18.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to August 25, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 5.707 million units, up 35.0 percent year on year.