 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Corinth...

Corinth Pipeworks to supply hydrogen-ready pipes for Greece-North Macedonia gas interconnector

Thursday, 24 July 2025 12:18:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Greek steel pipe supplier Corinth Pipeworks, the steel pipe segment of Belgium-based Cenergy Holdings, has announced that it has secured a pivotal role in the Greece-North Macedonia Natural Gas Interconnector project - an energy initiative designed to bolster regional energy security, diversify supply sources, and support the clean energy transition.

The company will supply hydrogen-ready 28” helical submerged arc welded (HSAW) line pipe for the North Macedonian section of the pipeline, cementing its position as a leading enabler of Europe's strategic energy infrastructure.

The Greece-North Macedonia Interconnector, which is a 123-kilometer pipeline jointly developed by Greece-based DESFA and North Macedonia-based NOMAGAS, is expected to be operational in the first half of 2027. The pipeline will connect the natural gas transmission systems of the two nations, improving cross-border energy access and supply security.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Greece European Union 

Similar articles

Local Chinese steel pipe prices follow strong upward trend

24 Jul | Tube and Pipe

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move up

23 Jul | Tube and Pipe

Tenaris wins key role in Suriname’s first offshore oil project with TotalEnergies

23 Jul | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 4.4 percent in June 2025

23 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru wins hydrogen pipeline supply deal to support EU energy transition

23 Jul | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 5.8 percent in May 2025

23 Jul | Steel News

Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 15.3 percent in H1 2025

22 Jul | Steel News

US rig count increases and Canadian rig count increases - week 30, 2025

21 Jul | Steel News

US flat steel prices on upward creep as approaching tariff reality emboldens sellers to raise prices

19 Jul | Flats and Slab

Danieli to supply steel extrusion technology to two companies

18 Jul | Steel News