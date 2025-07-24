Corinth Pipeworks to supply hydrogen-ready pipes for Greece-North Macedonia gas interconnector

Greek steel pipe supplier Corinth Pipeworks, the steel pipe segment of Belgium-based Cenergy Holdings, has announced that it has secured a pivotal role in the Greece-North Macedonia Natural Gas Interconnector project - an energy initiative designed to bolster regional energy security, diversify supply sources, and support the clean energy transition.

The company will supply hydrogen-ready 28” helical submerged arc welded (HSAW) line pipe for the North Macedonian section of the pipeline, cementing its position as a leading enabler of Europe's strategic energy infrastructure.

The Greece-North Macedonia Interconnector, which is a 123-kilometer pipeline jointly developed by Greece-based DESFA and North Macedonia-based NOMAGAS, is expected to be operational in the first half of 2027. The pipeline will connect the natural gas transmission systems of the two nations, improving cross-border energy access and supply security.