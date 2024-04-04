Consumer confidence in Mexico up 6.5 percent in February

Thursday, 04 April 2024 22:06:20 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) in Mexico increased 6.5 percent, year-over-year, in March, the fifteenth consecutive annual increase, according to SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

In March, the CCI was 47.38 points, 0.25 points more than the previous month and 2.88 points more than the same month last year. Furthermore, March 2024 is 0.9 percent below the all-time high of 47.83 points in February 2019.

Of the top five survey questions, all answers were positive. The biggest increases were: currently, compared to last year, how likely is it that a family member will buy home furniture or a television or a washing machine or other household appliances?

An increase of 6.7 percent was obtained in the question: How is your economic situation at this moment, compared to 12 months ago? The third largest increase was 6.2 percent in the question: How do you consider the current economic situation of the country compared to 12 months ago?