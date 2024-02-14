Coal exports from Queensland down 16.7 percent in January

Wednesday, 14 February 2024 11:05:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland decreased by 5.1 percent year on year and by 16.7 percent month on month to 14.6 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 4.5 million mt, down 29.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in January the shipments from Hay Point decreased by 24.8 percent year on year to 2.6 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 2.5 million mt, down 10.9 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port went down by 11.0 percent compared to the same month of 2023 to 5.06 million mt in December.

In January, supplies to Japan accounted for 36.9 percent of the total exports, while India, South Korea and Vietnam accounted for 15.6 percent, 12.9 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively.