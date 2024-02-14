﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Coal exports from Queensland down 16.7 percent in January

Wednesday, 14 February 2024 11:05:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland decreased by 5.1 percent year on year and by 16.7 percent month on month to 14.6 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 4.5 million mt, down 29.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in January the shipments from Hay Point decreased by 24.8 percent year on year to 2.6 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 2.5 million mt, down 10.9 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port went down by 11.0 percent compared to the same month of 2023 to 5.06 million mt in December.

In January, supplies to Japan accounted for 36.9 percent of the total exports, while India, South Korea and Vietnam accounted for 15.6 percent, 12.9 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Australia’s Stanmore to acquire Eagle Creek coking coal project

13 Feb | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal prices decline in latest deals, further fall possible

08 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

MOC: Average steel prices in China soften slightly during Jan 29-Feb 4

08 Feb | Steel News

India’s coking coal port traffic up 11 percent in April-January

06 Feb | Steel News

Local coke prices in China remain unchanged amid stable demand

02 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal prices still under pressure as weak demand offsets supply concerns

02 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Glencore’s coal output increases in 2023

01 Feb | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 18.75 percent in 2023

31 Jan | Steel News

Chinese coke prices stable as sentiment improves only slightly

26 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal prices decline, cyclone impact yet to be assessed

26 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials