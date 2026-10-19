 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CMC's...

CMC's net income up almost 23 percent in Q4

Monday, 19 October 2026 06:20:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

US based steel producer Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2026, ended August 31. In the given quarter, CMC posted a net income of $212.5 million, up 40.0 percent from $151.8 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2025 and up 22.8 percent from $173.0 million in the previous quarter. The company's net sales in the fourth quarter amounted to $2.66 billion, up 25.7 percent year on year and up 7.1 percent quarter on quarter. CMC's core EBITDA increased by 35.1 percent year on year to $393.7 million in the quarter.

In fiscal year 2026, CMC posted a net income of $655.8 million, compared to $84.7 million in fiscal year 2025, while its net sales rose 20.5 percent year on year to $9.39 billion. The company's core EBITDA for the full year increased 62.6 percent to $1.36 billion, from $837.3 million in the previous fiscal year.

In the fourth quarter, the company's external steel product shipments totaled 818,000 tons, up from 788,000 tons in the same quarter of the previous year. Of this total, rebar shipments amounted to 507,000 tons, down from 544,000 tons, while merchant bar and other product shipments rose 27.5 percent to 311,000 tons. 

Chief executive officer Peter Matt said, “We expect fiscal 2027 will be another strong year for CMC…Our focus remains on delivering profitable growth, improving free cash flow generation, enhancing shareholder returns, and, above all, continuing to advance our strategic agenda for a stronger CMC.”

The company stated that its fourth quarter net earnings benefited by a lower effective tax rate, and that the year on year comparison reflects a $362.3 million expense for litigation with the Pacific Steel Group from 2025 that is absent in fiscal 2026.

Tags: US North America 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

Similar articles

US flat steel prices rise alongside higher October scrap even as flat steel imports post big gains

16 Oct | Flats and Slab

US and Brazilian BPI prices rise on higher offer levels

16 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

US rig count unchanged, Canada decreases - week 42, 2026

16 Oct | Steel News

US import long steel prices pressured up on shrinking supply, high freight rates, energy costs

16 Oct | Longs and Billet

US HRC imports up 63.8 percent in August 2026 from July

16 Oct | Steel News

US CRC exports up 4.3 percent in August 2026 from July

16 Oct | Steel News

US domestic scrap market settles up $20-30/gt in most locations

16 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

US long steel prices steady to up amid mill price increases and rising October scrap

15 Oct | Longs and Billet

US HDG imports up 20.7 percent in August 2026 from July

15 Oct | Steel News

US HRC exports up 0.5 percent in August 2026 from July

15 Oct | Steel News