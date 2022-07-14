﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

City of Volta Redonda complains about black dust emissions by CSN

Thursday, 14 July 2022 20:11:14 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steel and iron ore producer CSN has received air pollution related complaints from the mayor of Volta Redonda, the city where the steel plant is located in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the local press, Antonio Francisco Neto, the mayor, asked representatives from CSN to increase the implementation of the actions destined to improve the quality of the air, as imposed in 2018 by the state environmental institute INEA.

Neto mentioned that the residents of Volta Redonda are being severely affected by the black dust emitted by the plant, adding that he has never received so many complaints.

According to the mayor, CSN should review the maintenance of equipment destined to control the emission of contaminants of the atmosphere, chiefly those linked to the sintering process. Neto conceded that CSN has until August 2024 to conclude the task imposed by ENEA, but argued that some measures should be immediately adopted, given the seriousness of the situation.

According to CSN director Fabian Franklin, the current problem derives from the thermal inversion, typical of the winter, when there is a reduction in the circulation of winds. According to Franklin, CSN has until 2025 to reduce its emissions by 40 percent in relation to the levels of 2020.


Tags: Brazil South America Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) 

Similar articles

CSN confirms interest in acquiring Samarco

24 Jun | Steel News

Brazil’s CSN eyes acquisition of local pellet producer Samarco

20 Jun | Steel News

All areas of Brazil’s CSN operating at full pace

08 Jun | Steel News

CSN and workers' union dispute could be decided today

03 Jun | Steel News

Workers reject “final” proposal from CSN

31 May | Steel News

Workers’ union will vote fourth proposal from CSN

25 May | Steel News

CSN responds to “ultimatum” from union workers

19 May | Steel News

Workers' union sends ultimatum to CSN

11 May | Steel News

CSN posts higher net profit for the first quarter of 2022

06 May | Steel News

Third proposal rejected, strike continues at CSN

02 May | Steel News