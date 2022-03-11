CITIC Pacific Special Steel’s net profit up 31.84 percent in 2021

Friday, 11 March 2022 11:10:52 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Major Chinese special steel producer CITIC Pacific Special Steel Group has announced that its finished steel sales in 2021 amounted to 14.53 million mt, up 3.87 percent year on year, including 1.315 million mt of steel for export.

In particular, CITIC Pacific Special Steel posted an operating revenue of RMB 97.3 billion ($15.4 billion), up 27.58 percent year on year, while it registered a net profit of RMB 7.953 billion ($1.3 billion), up 31.84 percent year on year.

In 2021, the company improved its sales of medium and high-end steel for the automotive and wind power sectors, expanding its market share. Its ball bearing steel sales exceeded 2.0 million mt, the largest volume in the global market, while its steel for the automotive sector exceeded 3.0 million mt, the largest volume in the domestic market.