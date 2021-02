Tuesday, 09 February 2021 12:03:51 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Citic Pacific Special Steel Group Co., Ltd, the largest special steel listed company in China, has issued its preliminary financial report, forecasting an operating revenue of RMB 74.728 billion ($11.6 billion) for 2020, up 2.9 percent year on year, and a net profit of RMB 6.024 billion ($0.9 billion), up 11.84 percent year on year.

Citic Pacific Special Steel has an annual capacity of 13.0 million mt of special steel, with the layout of its industrial chain along the coast and Yangtze River.