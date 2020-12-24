CISA mills maintain daily steel output in Dec 11-20 after hike earlier in month

Thursday, 24 December 2020 12:24:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-December (December 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.2016 million mt, down 0.04 percent compared to early December (December 1-10).

In early December (December 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.2025 million mt, up 4.6 percent compared to late November (November 21-30).

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in the given period. As of December 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 13.0505 million mt, increasing by 0.3708 million mt or 2.92 percent compared to December 10.

As of December 21, the average rebar price in the Chinese market was standing at RMB 4,553/mt ($696.6/mt) ex-warehouse, edging up by RMB 366/mt ($56/mt) or 8.74 percent from December 11, according to SteelOrbis data.

$1 = RMB 6.5361