CISA mills’ daily steel output up 3.26 percent in early Sept

Thursday, 15 September 2022 11:12:51 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early September (September 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.0982 million mt, up 3.26 percent compared to late August (August 21-31) this year.

In late August, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.0319 million mt, up 4.56 percent compared to mid-August (August 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market decreased in the given period. As of September 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 17.0645 million mt, rising by 7.03 percent compared to August 31.

As of September 9, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange were standing at RMB 3,791/mt ($549/mt), rising by RMB 114/mt ($16.5/mt) or 3.1 percent since August 31.

$1 = RMB 6.9101