﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 3.26 percent in early Sept

Thursday, 15 September 2022 11:12:51 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early September (September 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.0982 million mt, up 3.26 percent compared to late August (August 21-31) this year.

In late August, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.0319 million mt, up 4.56 percent compared to mid-August (August 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market decreased in the given period. As of September 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 17.0645 million mt, rising by 7.03 percent compared to August 31.

As of September 9, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange were standing at RMB 3,791/mt ($549/mt), rising by RMB 114/mt ($16.5/mt) or 3.1 percent since August 31.

$1 = RMB 6.9101


Tags: Rebar Crude Steel Longs Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 4.56 percent in late August

06 Sep | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.72 percent in mid-August

24 Aug | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.81 percent in early August

15 Aug | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 7.25 percent in late July

04 Aug | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.98 percent in early July

13 Jul | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 7.03 percent in late June

06 Jul | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.34 percent in mid-June

23 Jun | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.32 percent in early June

16 Jun | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat sees 20 percent rise in HRC sales in April

12 May | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.62% in mid-July, stocks up 6.12%

23 Jul | Steel News