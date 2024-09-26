CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.7% in mid-September, stocks also up

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-September (September 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.989 million mt, up 2.7 percent compared to early September (September 1-10) this year.

In early September this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 1.936 million mt, up 2.7 percent compared to late August (August 21-31) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of September 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.65 million mt, increasing by 4.5 percent compared to September 10.