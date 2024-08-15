CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.52% in early August, inventory down 0.93%

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early August (August 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.0034 million mt, up 1.52 percent compared to late July (July 21-31) this year.

In late July, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 1.9735 million mt, down 8.14 percent compared to mid-July (July 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased. As of August 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.9006 million mt, decreasing by 149,900 mt or 0.93 percent compared to July 31.