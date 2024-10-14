 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CISA...

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.3% in late September, stocks down

Monday, 14 October 2024 09:59:45 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late September (September 21-30) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.014 million mt, up 1.3 percent compared to mid-September (September 11-20) this year.

In mid-September, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 1.989 million mt, up 2.7 percent compared to early September (September 1-10).

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased in the given period. As of September 30, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 14.28 million mt, decreasing by 8.8 percent compared to September 20.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Kazakhstan’s Qarmet reports higher steel production for January-September

14 Oct | Steel News

Ukraine sees 21.9 percent rise in pig iron output in January-September

09 Oct | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 2.4 percent week-on-week

07 Oct | Steel News

Mexico sees declines in liquid steel production in August

04 Oct | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal reports higher outputs for January-September

02 Oct | Steel News

US raw steel production down 3.6 percent week-on-week

30 Sep | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.7% in mid-September, stocks also up

26 Sep | Steel News

German crude steel output increases by four percent in January-August

25 Sep | Steel News

World crude steel output down 6.5 percent in August

24 Sep | Steel News

UNESID: Spanish steel output down 21.3 percent in July from June

24 Sep | Steel News