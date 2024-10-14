CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.3% in late September, stocks down

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late September (September 21-30) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.014 million mt, up 1.3 percent compared to mid-September (September 11-20) this year.

In mid-September, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 1.989 million mt, up 2.7 percent compared to early September (September 1-10).

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased in the given period. As of September 30, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 14.28 million mt, decreasing by 8.8 percent compared to September 20.