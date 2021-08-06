CISA mills’ daily steel output down 3.97% in late July, stocks also down

Friday, 06 August 2021 13:43:46 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late July (July 21-30) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1065 million mt, down 3.97 percent compared to mid-July (July 11-20).

In mid-July this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of CISA members had totaled 2.1937 million mt, up 2.62 percent compared to early July (July 1-10).

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market decreased visibly in late July. As of July 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 13.8165 million mt, decreasing by 1.1041 million mt or 7.4 percent compared to July 20.

As of July 30, the average rebar price in the Chinese market was standing at RMB 5,450/mt ($843/mt) ex-warehouse, up by RMB 127/mt ($40.1/mt) or 2.4 percent from July 19, according to SteelOrbis’ data.