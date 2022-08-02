﻿
CISA: Gross profit of CISA member enterprises down 55.47 percent in H1

Tuesday, 02 August 2022 10:25:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-June period of the current year, the average aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - amounted to RMB 103.4 billion ($15.3 billion), down 55.47 percent year on year, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

Meanwhile, all CISA member steel enterprises achieved an aggregate operating revenue of RMB 3.339 trillion ($0.49 trillion) in the given period, down 4.65 percent year on year, though aggregate operating costs amounted to RMB 3.071 trillion ($0.45 trillion), down 0.18 percent year on year, with costs declining at a slower rate than operating revenues.


