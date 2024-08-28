CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 5.04 percent in Jan-Jul 

In the January-July period this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke, and ferrous scrap decreased by 5.04 percent, 8.9 percent, and 5.81 percent year on year, though the weighted-average purchase costs of domestic production iron ore fines and import iron ore fines rose by 7.29 percent and 2.58 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In July alone, the weighted-average purchase costs of coking coal decreased by 0.54 percent, month on month, while the weighted average purchase costs of metallurgical coke, Chinese domestic production iron ore fines (dry basis), import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap rose by 0.82 percent, declined by 0.42 percent, decreased by 2.96 percent and declined by 2.07 percent month on month, respectively.