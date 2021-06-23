﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CISA: China’s steel prices fluctuate within a wide range in May, to move within a limited range in June

Wednesday, 23 June 2021 14:10:26 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

According to a new report issued by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), the steel prices in May have indicated big fluctuations—indicating quick rises in the first two weeks while edging down quickly in the latter part of May.

There are a number of factors that participants in the Chinese finished steel market should pay attention to in June, the CISA stated.

First of all, inventory levels of finished steel have increased. As of June 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 14.23 million mt, increasing by 820,000 mt or 6.1 percent compared to May 31.

Secondly, according to CISA, China’s average daily crude steel output is estimated to reach 3.21 million mt in June 1-10 period, up 0.04 percent compared to the previous period (May 21-31). The crude steel output will unlikely see rises in the future, while prices will neither indicate increases in the coming period due to the traditional off-season in summer. 

Thirdly, the China Iron Ore Price Index (CIOPI) stood at $216.67/mt as of June 18, increasing by 10.04 percent compared to the end of May, while steel prices rose by 1.96 percent in the given period, far less than the growth in iron ore prices. The quick rises in iron ore prices exerted a negative impact on steel enterprises’ profitability. 

As of May 1 this year, tax rebate has been removed for part of steel products, resulting in the month-on-month decline of 33.9 percent in steel export in May, signaling the obvious impact of policy. The steel exports will continue to be challenging in the future. 

It is expected that China’s steel prices will fluctuate within a limited range in June due to the slack demand.


Tags: Far East  China  steelmaking  crude steel  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18  Jun

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.15% in early June, stocks up 6.14%
16  Jun

NBS: China’s crude steel output up 6.6% in May, slower than in April
11  Jun

CISA estimates Chinese crude steel output of 98.08 million mt for May, up 6.3%
04  Jun

Decline of CISA mills’ daily steel output accelerates to 3.92% in late May
31  May

CISA: 620 million mt of crude steel capacity switching to ultra-low emissions