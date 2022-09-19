CIB: Turkey’s steel exports to Israel will exceed 2 million mt this year

Monday, 19 September 2022 17:25:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association (CIB) organized a trade delegation visit to Tel Aviv, Israel, to strengthen the Turkish steel industry’s commercial ties with Israel and to increase trade volumes. With the participation of 17 Turkish exporting companies, negotiations were held for new collaborations and joint investments.

Noting that Turkey has been the biggest steel exporting country to Israel since 2002, Adnan Aslan, CIS president, stated that Turkey’s steel exports to Israel in the first seven months of this year were 1.1 million mt, and the value of these exports was $951 million. In the given period, the top five products exported to Israel were rebar, wire rod, welded pipe, hot rolled flats and construction components.

Anticipating that the demand for Turkish steel will increase in Israel, Mr. Aslan stated that the importance of trade with Turkey has increased for Israel due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, which are alternative markets, and the tensions in the South China Sea. Stating that Israeli steel importers prefer Turkey because of the proximity of the countries, the CIB president said that this year Turkey’s steel exports to Israel will exceed 2 million mt.

Stating that $17 billion worth of total steel exports were made from Turkey in the first eight months this year, Aslan said that the export target of $25 billion for the whole year was revised due to the increase in commodity prices, and that the value would remain unchanged at $21 billion compared to the previous year.