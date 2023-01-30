Chongqing to restriction crude steel capacity within 15 million mt by 2025

Monday, 30 January 2023 11:05:09 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The Chongqing Economic and Information Commission has issued a notice stating that annual crude steel capacity in Chongqing will be limited within 15 million mt by 2025. At the same time, Chongqing municipal government will encourage the increased use of scrap, while restricting blast furnace steel production capacity, and will encourage blast furnace-based steelmaking to be replaced by electric arc furnace steelmaking.

Meanwhile, Chongqing will support enterprises in speeding up the production and promotion of high-quality green steel for the construction industry, automotive steel, premium special steel, high-end stainless steel and other products, in constantly optimizing the product structure, and in improving the market application of low-carbon steel with high strength and toughness, corrosion and weather resistance, and material and energy saving.