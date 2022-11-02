﻿
Chongqing Steel sees net loss of RMB 788 million in July-Sept

Wednesday, 02 November 2022 11:33:49 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Chongqing-based Chinese steelmaker Chongqing Iron and Steel has issued its financial report for the July-September period this year, announcing that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 7.6499 billion ($1.06 billion) in the given period, down 15.88 percent year on year, and a net loss of RMB 788 million ($109.1 million).

In the January-September period of the current year, Chongqing Steel registered an operating revenue of RMB 25.67 billion ($3.6 billion), decreasing by 19.2 percent year on year, while posting a net loss of RMB 271 million ($37.5 million).

$1 = RMB 7.2197


