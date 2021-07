Friday, 16 July 2021 12:04:29 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Chinese steelmaker Chongqing Iron and Steel Co., Ltd has stated that it expects its net profit for the first half of the current year to rise by RMB 2.576 billion ($0.4 billion) or 2,122.7 percent year on year.

The company stated that it optimized its operational and marketing modes, resulting in improved production and sales in the given period, which contributed to the big rise in its net profit.