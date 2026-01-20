 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Chinese...

Chinese steel sector’s capacity usage rate at 78.5 percent in Q4 2025

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 09:29:05 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 78.5 percent in the October-December period of last year, up 0.4 percentage points year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

As for the full year of 2025, the capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 79.7 percent, up 1.6 percentage points year on year.

Total industrial capacity utilization in China in the October-December period was at 74.9 percent, up 0.3 percentage points compared to the July-September period last year, while down 1.3 percentage points compared to the same period of the previous year.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

China receives first iron ore from Guinea’s Simandou mine, reducing dependence on Australia and Brazil

20 Jan | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 20, 2026 

20 Jan | Longs and Billet

China’s steel bar exports increase by 42.4 percent in 2025

20 Jan | Steel News

China’s FAI decreases by 3.8 percent in 2025

20 Jan | Steel News

China’s real estate investments down 17.2 percent in 2025

20 Jan | Steel News

Explosion at China’s Baotou plant leads to production suspension

19 Jan | Steel News

China’s crude steel output down 44 million mt in 2025, lowest monthly volume in Dec

19 Jan | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 19, 2026 

19 Jan | Longs and Billet

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 21.6% in early Jan, stocks also up   

19 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average HRC price in China rises by 0.7 percent in Jan 5-11

19 Jan | Steel News