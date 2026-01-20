Chinese steel sector’s capacity usage rate at 78.5 percent in Q4 2025

The capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 78.5 percent in the October-December period of last year, up 0.4 percentage points year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

As for the full year of 2025, the capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 79.7 percent, up 1.6 percentage points year on year.

Total industrial capacity utilization in China in the October-December period was at 74.9 percent, up 0.3 percentage points compared to the July-September period last year, while down 1.3 percentage points compared to the same period of the previous year.