China’s FAI decreases by 3.8 percent in 2025

In 2025, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 48.5186 trillion ($6.8 trillion), down 3.8 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In 2025, total FAI in China's infrastructure decreased by 2.2 percent year on year. Fixed asset investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given year increased by 2.5 percent and 0.6 percent year on year, respectively.

In December alone, fixed asset investments (FAI) in China decreased by 1.13 percent month on month.