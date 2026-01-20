 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s FAI decreases by 3.8 percent in 2025

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 09:28:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In 2025, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 48.5186 trillion ($6.8 trillion), down 3.8 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In 2025, total FAI in China's infrastructure decreased by 2.2 percent year on year. Fixed asset investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given year increased by 2.5 percent and 0.6 percent year on year, respectively.  

In December alone, fixed asset investments (FAI) in China decreased by 1.13 percent month on month.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

China receives first iron ore from Guinea’s Simandou mine, reducing dependence on Australia and Brazil

20 Jan | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 20, 2026 

20 Jan | Longs and Billet

China’s steel bar exports increase by 42.4 percent in 2025

20 Jan | Steel News

Chinese steel sector’s capacity usage rate at 78.5 percent in Q4 2025

20 Jan | Steel News

China’s real estate investments down 17.2 percent in 2025

20 Jan | Steel News

Explosion at China’s Baotou plant leads to production suspension

19 Jan | Steel News

China’s crude steel output down 44 million mt in 2025, lowest monthly volume in Dec

19 Jan | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 19, 2026 

19 Jan | Longs and Billet

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 21.6% in early Jan, stocks also up   

19 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average HRC price in China rises by 0.7 percent in Jan 5-11

19 Jan | Steel News