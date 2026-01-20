 |  Login 
China’s real estate investments down 17.2 percent in 2025

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 09:28:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In 2025, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 8.2788 trillion ($1.2 trillion), down 17.2 percent year on year, 1.3 percentage points faster than the decline recorded in the first 11 months of the year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 881.01 million m2, down 8.7 percent year on year, 0.9 percentage points faster than the decrease recorded in the January-November period last year.      

In 2025, the total area covered by construction activity in China declined by 10.0 percent year on year, 0.4 percentage points faster than the decrease recorded in the first 11 months last year, while the new area covered by construction activity decreased by 20.4 percent year on year, 0.5 percentage points faster than the decline recorded in the January-November period.      

China’s real estate development prosperity index in December last year stood at 91.45, down from 91.9 in November.


