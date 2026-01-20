 |  Login 
China’s steel bar exports increase by 42.4 percent in 2025

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 09:48:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In 2025, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 19.15 million mt, up 42.4 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 2.96 million mt, up 13.1 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 8.08 million mt in the given period, increasing by 36.6 percent year on year.

In December alone, China’s exports of steel bars, wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 1.89 million mt, 280,000 mt and 920,000 mt, up 29.2 percent, 17.5 percent and 55.6 percent year on year, while increasing by 10.5 percent, 12 percent, and 31.4 percent month on month, respectively.


