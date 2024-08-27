Chinese steel enterprises’ gross loss amounts to RMB 2.76 billion in Jan-Jun

In the January-June period this year, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector recorded a gross loss of RMB 2.76 billion ($0.4 billion), down 158.1 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on August 27.

The automotive sector recorded a gross profit of RMB 273.06 billion ($38.4 billion) in the first six months this year, up 6.7 percent year on year.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 38.25 billion ($5.4 billion), RMB 88.31 billion ($12.4 billion) and RMB 56.19 billion ($7.9 billion) in the January-June period, up 48.1 percent, 7.5 percent and 36.9 percent year on year, respectively.

In the given period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 4.09917 trillion ($0.6 trillion), up 3.6 percent year on year.