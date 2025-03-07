 |  Login 
China's steel exports up 6.7 percent in January-February

Friday, 07 March 2025 11:22:08 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, China’s finished steel exports amounted to 16.972 million mt, up 6.7 percent year on year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

However, several countries have imposed antidumping tariffs on Chinese steel products recently, which will exert a negative impact on China’s finished steel exports in the future.

In the given period, China’s finished steel imports amounted to 1.05 million mt, down 7.2 percent year on year.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

