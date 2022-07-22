﻿
English
China’s steel bar exports down 33.7 percent in H1

Friday, 22 July 2022 11:42:55 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-June period of the current year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 3.54 million mt, down 33.7 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 1.03 million mt, down 4.4 percent year on year. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 1.67 million mt in the given period, up 9.9 percent year on year, shifting from the year-on-year decline of 5.6 percent recorded in the first five months.

In June alone, China’s exports of steel bars amounted to 0.9 million mt, up 50.0 percent year on year, while up 7.1 percent month on month, its exports of wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 210,000 mt and 430,000 mt, up 18.4 percent and 109.7 percent year on year, while rising by 10.5 percent and 19.4 percent, month on month, respectively.

In June, ex-China rebar export prices moved on an overall downtrend amid sluggish demand and the prevailing bearish sentiments among market players during the hot summer season.


