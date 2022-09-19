China’s steel bar exports down 21.5 percent in Jan-Aug

Monday, 19 September 2022 12:09:56 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-August period of the current year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 4.95 million mt, down 21.5 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 1.39 million mt, down 1.7 percent year on year. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 2.38 million mt in the given period, up 25.3 percent year on year, 10.5 percentage points faster than the year-on-year rise recorded in the first seven months of the year.

In August alone, China’s exports of steel bars amounted to 0.65 million mt, up 41.0 percent year on year, while down 15.6 percent month on month, exports of wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 170,000 mt and 390,000 mt, down 1.1 percent and up 132.4 percent year on year, while down 15 percent and 21.875 percent month on month, respectively.

In August, ex-China rebar export prices moved sideways amid slack demand in the traditional offseason, while they moved down in September.