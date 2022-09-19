﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s steel bar exports down 21.5 percent in Jan-Aug

Monday, 19 September 2022 12:09:56 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-August period of the current year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 4.95 million mt, down 21.5 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 1.39 million mt, down 1.7 percent year on year. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 2.38 million mt in the given period, up 25.3 percent year on year, 10.5 percentage points faster than the year-on-year rise recorded in the first seven months of the year.

In August alone, China’s exports of steel bars amounted to 0.65 million mt, up 41.0 percent year on year, while down 15.6 percent month on month, exports of wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 170,000 mt and 390,000 mt, down 1.1 percent and up 132.4 percent year on year, while down 15 percent and 21.875 percent month on month, respectively.

In August, ex-China rebar export prices moved sideways amid slack demand in the traditional offseason, while they moved down in September.


Tags: Wire Rod Beams Rebar Longs China Far East Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.6 percent in early Sept

14 Sep | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down on Aug 29-Sept 4

09 Sep | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.2 percent in late August

05 Sep | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.4 percent in mid-August

24 Aug | Steel News

China’s steel bar exports down 26.4 percent in January-July

19 Aug | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 4.7 percent in early August

15 Aug | Steel News

Bulgarian domestic longs prices follow diverse trends

12 Aug | Longs and Billet

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.8 percent in late July

04 Aug | Steel News

China’s steel bar exports down 33.7 percent in H1

22 Jul | Steel News

Local longs demand moderate in Bulgaria

15 Jul | Longs and Billet