China’s steel bar exports down 44.3 percent in January-May

Monday, 20 June 2022 11:15:04 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-May period of the current year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 2.64 million mt, down 44.3 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 0.82 million mt, down 9.0 percent year on year. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 1.24 million mt in the given period, down 5.6 percent year on year.

In May alone, China’s exports of steel bars amounted to 0.84 million mt, up 63.7 percent year on year, while rising 61.5 percent month on month, and exports of wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 190,000 mt and 360,000 mt, up 2.8 percent and 49.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 11.8 percent and 33.3 percent month on month, respectively.

In May, ex-China rebar export prices decreased amid the prevailing cautious sentiments among market players due to the lockdown in Shanghai.