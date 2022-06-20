﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s steel bar exports down 44.3 percent in January-May

Monday, 20 June 2022 11:15:04 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-May period of the current year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 2.64 million mt, down 44.3 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 0.82 million mt, down 9.0 percent year on year. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 1.24 million mt in the given period, down 5.6 percent year on year.

In May alone, China’s exports of steel bars amounted to 0.84 million mt, up 63.7 percent year on year, while rising 61.5 percent month on month, and exports of wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 190,000 mt and 360,000 mt, up 2.8 percent and 49.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 11.8 percent and 33.3 percent month on month, respectively.

In May, ex-China rebar export prices decreased amid the prevailing cautious sentiments among market players due to the lockdown in Shanghai.


Tags: Wire Rod Beams Rebar Longs China Far East Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up during June 6-12

17 Jun | Steel News

Local Bulgarian longs prices indicate another sharp fall

15 Jun | Longs and Billet

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down three percent in late May

06 Jun | Steel News

Import longs offers now more attractive in Bulgaria

20 May | Longs and Billet

Local Bulgarian longs prices surge, reflecting global trends

17 Mar | Longs and Billet

Longs prices in Bulgaria trend up after holiday period

18 Jan | Longs and Billet

ArcelorMittal reported to be raising longs prices by at least €100/mt in EU

23 Dec | Longs and Billet

Local Bulgarian longs prices trend up amid firm scrap, higher costs

22 Nov | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average steel prices in China move down last week

27 Oct | Steel News

Long prices in Bulgaria rise sharply amid stronger scrap prices

25 Oct | Longs and Billet