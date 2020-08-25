China’s sheet/plate exports increase in July from June, down 19.2% year on year

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 15:10:22 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In July, China exported 2.55 million mt of steel sheet and plate and, though this result was 15.9 percent higher than the 2.2 million mt shipped in June this year, the figure was still down 19.2 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. Some short periods of increase have been seen in export volumes this year, but market sources are not predicting a visible improvement any time soon. The relatively high export offer prices of steel sheet/plate amid surging iron ore prices and the firm price trend in the local market will limit exports in August and September.

The year-on year decrease rate for steel sheet/plate exports in July this year was 11.9 percentage points slower than that in June. At the same time, the decrease rate in the first seven months of the year was 0.6 percent higher compared to the year-on-year decline of 14.9 recorded in the first six months. China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 20.12 million mt in the January-July period of the current year, down 15.5 percent year on year.